Winthrop hosts UNC Asheville after Simmons’ 24-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-15, 0-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (9-9, 3-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits Winthrop after Lalmani Simmons scored 24 points in UNC Asheville’s 60-57 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Eagles are 6-1 in home games. Winthrop ranks fourth in the Big South with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Marissa Gasaway averaging 3.2.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville gives up 67.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

Winthrop scores 62.7 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 67.6 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Winthrop gives up.

The Eagles and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amourie Porter is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles.

Dakota McCaughan is averaging 6.9 points and two steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

