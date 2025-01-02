Winthrop hosts South Carolina Upstate after Dean’s 23-point performance

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-11) at Winthrop Eagles (10-5) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-11) at Winthrop Eagles (10-5)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -15.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits Winthrop after Mister Dean scored 23 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 72-64 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Eagles are 9-1 on their home court. Winthrop has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 1-7 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Winthrop averages 85.0 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 81.5 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 75.5 points per game, 1.2 more than the 74.3 Winthrop allows.

The Eagles and Spartans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is averaging 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Eagles.

Dean is averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.