Winthrop hosts Hawkins and Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-10, 1-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-10, 1-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Winthrop after Ashley Hawkins scored 22 points in Gardner-Webb’s 62-58 win against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. Winthrop ranks second in the Big South with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Marissa Gasaway averaging 3.1.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-1 in conference play. Gardner-Webb ranks seventh in the Big South with 10.4 assists per game led by Hawkins averaging 4.1.

Winthrop is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.9 per game Winthrop allows.

The Eagles and Runnin’ Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amourie Porter is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles.

Hawkins is averaging 18.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.