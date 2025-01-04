Winthrop hosts Firebaugh and Radford

Radford Highlanders (3-11, 0-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (3-11, 0-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces Winthrop after Makayla Firebaugh scored 21 points in Radford’s 67-55 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 in home games. Winthrop is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Highlanders are 0-1 in Big South play. Radford averages 20.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Winthrop is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Radford allows to opponents. Radford has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 39.4% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The Eagles and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marissa Gasaway is averaging 9.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Eagles.

Joi Williams is averaging 9.4 points for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.