Winthrop hosts Charleston Southern after Kelly’s 26-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-13, 1-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (12-7, 2-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on Winthrop after Taje’ Kelly scored 26 points in Charleston Southern’s 93-79 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Eagles are 11-1 on their home court. Winthrop scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-2 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Winthrop averages 85.0 points, 5.6 more per game than the 79.4 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 73.5 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 75.9 Winthrop allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Harrison is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles.

RJ Johnson is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

