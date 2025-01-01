Winthrop faces South Carolina Upstate, aims to stop 3-game slide

Winthrop Eagles (6-7) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-10) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop is…

Winthrop Eagles (6-7) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-10)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over South Carolina Upstate.

The Spartans have gone 2-4 at home. South Carolina Upstate has a 2-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Eagles have gone 1-5 away from home. Winthrop is fourth in the Big South scoring 63.7 points per game and is shooting 38.8%.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Winthrop allows to opponents. Winthrop averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

The Spartans and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Gallagher is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 8.2 points.

Amourie Porter is shooting 53.8% and averaging 12.2 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 52.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

