Winthrop faces Gardner-Webb on 3-game road slide

Winthrop Eagles (11-6, 1-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-9, 1-1 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop will aim to end its three-game road skid when the Eagles play Gardner-Webb.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-2 at home. Gardner-Webb ranks third in the Big South with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Selden averaging 8.7.

The Eagles are 1-1 in Big South play. Winthrop scores 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Gardner-Webb averages 72.7 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 75.1 Winthrop allows. Winthrop scores 7.9 more points per game (84.5) than Gardner-Webb gives up (76.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 15.9 points.

Kelton Talford is averaging 15.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 86.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.