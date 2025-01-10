Wilson, UNC Asheville Bulldogs to host Kindseth and the Presbyterian Blue Hose

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-13, 1-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-13, 0-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-13, 1-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-13, 0-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paige Kindseth and Presbyterian visit Abigail Wilson and UNC Asheville on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 2-5 in home games. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South scoring 60.1 points while shooting 38.0% from the field.

The Blue Hose are 1-2 in Big South play. Presbyterian is 1-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UNC Asheville averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 3.9 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points lower than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lalmani Simmons is shooting 42.0% and averaging 11.3 points for the Bulldogs.

Daniella Velez is averaging 2.7 points for the Blue Hose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 50.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

