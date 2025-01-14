Wilson, Toledo Rockets to visit Johnson, Akron Zips

Toledo Rockets (9-6, 3-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (10-5, 3-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (9-6, 3-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (10-5, 3-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -7.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on Akron in MAC action Tuesday.

The Zips are 7-0 in home games. Akron leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 36.3 boards. James Okonkwo paces the Zips with 8.3 rebounds.

The Rockets have gone 3-0 against MAC opponents. Toledo has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Akron is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 77.3 points per game, 4.0 more than the 73.3 Akron gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavari Johnson is averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Zips.

Sonny Wilson is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

