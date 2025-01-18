Wilson, Toledo Rockets to visit Hill, Ball State Cardinals

Toledo Rockets (9-7, 3-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-8, 2-2 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (9-7, 3-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-8, 2-2 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Toledo in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Cardinals are 4-3 on their home court. Ball State is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Rockets are 3-1 against MAC opponents. Toledo is fifth in the MAC scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Ball State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermahri Hill is averaging 16.4 points for the Cardinals.

Sonny Wilson is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.