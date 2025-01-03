Wilson, Toledo Rockets square off against the Western Michigan Broncos

Toledo Rockets (6-6) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-9) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Owen Lobsinger and Western…

Toledo Rockets (6-6) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-9)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Owen Lobsinger and Western Michigan host Sonny Wilson and Toledo in MAC action.

The Broncos are 2-3 in home games. Western Michigan is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Rockets are 2-4 in road games. Toledo leads the MAC with 37.8 points per game in the paint led by Wilson averaging 8.7.

Western Michigan is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

The Broncos and Rockets square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markhi Strickland is averaging 12.1 points for the Broncos.

Wilson is shooting 53.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

