Wilson scores 18 as Akron downs Central Michigan 87-71

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Seth Wilson had 18 points in Akron’s 87-71 victory against Central Michigan on Tuesday night.

Wilson also had five rebounds for the Zips (9-5, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Nate Johnson scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Sharron Young shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Chippewas (6-8, 0-2) were led by Kyler Vanderjagt, who recorded 20 points and two steals. Central Michigan also got 14 points and two steals from Jakobi Heady. Ugnius Jarusevicius finished with 14 points.

Akron took the lead about 5 1/2 minutes into the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-38 at halftime, with Shammah Scott racking up nine points. Akron extended its lead to 56-41 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Wilson scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

