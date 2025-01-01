Wilson, Queens Royals to host Canka and the Stetson Hatters

Stetson Hatters (2-11) at Queens Royals (7-6) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abramo Canka and Stetson…

Stetson Hatters (2-11) at Queens Royals (7-6)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abramo Canka and Stetson visit Malcolm Wilson and Queens on Thursday.

The Royals have gone 4-1 at home. Queens is fifth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Hatters are 0-5 in road games. Stetson is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Queens averages 74.2 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 83.4 Stetson allows. Stetson averages 71.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 73.5 Queens allows.

The Royals and Hatters face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Colimerio is shooting 47.2% and averaging 11.1 points for the Royals.

Mehki is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Hatters: 1-9, averaging 71.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.