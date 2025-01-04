Wilson, Prairie View A&M Panthers to host Warmsley and the Grambling Tigers

Grambling Tigers (3-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-7, 0-1 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Grambling Tigers (3-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-7, 0-1 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces Grambling in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Panthers have gone 3-1 in home games. Prairie View A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jelissa Reese averaging 2.4.

The Tigers are 0-1 in conference matchups. Grambling is ninth in college basketball with 40.3 rebounds per game. Alyssa Phillip paces the Tigers with 7.4.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 70.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 70.6 Prairie View A&M allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is scoring 10.2 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Panthers.

Kahia Warmsley is averaging 11.8 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.