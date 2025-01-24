Wilson, Prairie View A&M Panthers square off against the Alabama State Hornets

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-10, 2-4 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (4-13, 2-3 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-10, 2-4 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (4-13, 2-3 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cordasia Harris and Alabama State host CJ Wilson and Prairie View A&M in SWAC action.

The Hornets are 4-1 in home games. Alabama State is 3-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 2-4 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M gives up 68.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Alabama State is shooting 30.6% from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 62.5 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 75.1 Alabama State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 11.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Hornets. O’Mariyah Tucker is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is scoring 10.2 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Panthers. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 8.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 47.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 31.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 56.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.