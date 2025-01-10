Wilson leads Longwood against Winthrop after 23-point game

Winthrop Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-5, 3-0 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Winthrop Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-5, 3-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays Winthrop after Mariah Wilson scored 23 points in Longwood’s 95-51 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Lancers have gone 6-2 at home. Longwood averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-0 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is third in the Big South with 11.7 assists per game led by Leonor Paisana averaging 3.2.

Longwood makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Winthrop averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki McIntyre is averaging 10.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.8 steals for the Lancers.

Amourie Porter is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 17.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

