Wilson and UL Monroe host Georgia Southern

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-10, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-10, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Georgia Southern after Jacob Wilson scored 23 points in UL Monroe’s 80-75 overtime loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles are 5-0 in home games. Georgia Southern averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Warhawks are 0-1 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Georgia Southern averages 74.4 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 72.4 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 72.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 78.9 Georgia Southern allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakavieon White is averaging 13.3 points for the Eagles.

Tyreese Watson is averaging 11.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.