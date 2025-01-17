Wilson and the Toledo Rockets take on conference foe Ball State

Toledo Rockets (9-7, 3-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-8, 2-2 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (9-7, 3-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-8, 2-2 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jermahri Hill and Ball State host Sonny Wilson and Toledo in MAC action.

The Cardinals are 4-3 in home games. Ball State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rockets are 3-1 in conference play. Toledo ranks seventh in the MAC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Ball State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 5.6 more points per game (77.4) than Ball State allows (71.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Sebastian Gorosito averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

Wilson is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

