Wilson and the Queens Royals host conference foe Stetson

Stetson Hatters (2-11) at Queens Royals (7-6)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Malcolm Wilson and Queens host Abramo Canka and Stetson in ASUN action.

The Royals have gone 4-1 in home games. Queens is fifth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Hatters are 0-5 on the road. Stetson ranks eighth in the ASUN with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Canka averaging 5.2.

Queens’ average of 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Queens allows.

The Royals and Hatters meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Canka is averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Hatters: 1-9, averaging 71.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

