Wilson and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs visit conference foe Jackson State

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-5, 2-0 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (3-9, 1-0 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-5, 2-0 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (3-9, 1-0 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays Alabama A&M in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Tigers play their first home game after going 3-9 to begin the season. Jackson State ranks ninth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 30.8 rebounds. Zoe Cooper leads the Tigers with 5.4 boards.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in conference matchups. Alabama A&M is seventh in the SWAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Alisha Wilson averaging 4.9.

Jackson State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Jackson State allows.

The Tigers and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leianya Massenat is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.3 points.

Wilson is averaging 9.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.