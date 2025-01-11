Wilson and Longwood host Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-5, 3-0 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Winthrop Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-5, 3-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts Winthrop after Mariah Wilson scored 23 points in Longwood’s 95-51 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Lancers have gone 6-2 at home.

The Eagles are 3-0 in conference play. Winthrop ranks second in the Big South with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Marissa Gasaway averaging 4.1.

Longwood’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 39.4% shooting opponents of Longwood have averaged.

The Lancers and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 11.4 points and 2.8 steals.

Leonor Paisana is averaging 6.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 17.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

