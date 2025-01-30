Williamson’s 27 lead Towson past Delaware 76-66

Dylan Williamson had 27 points and Towson beat Delaware 76-66 on Thursday night for its seventh straight win.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dylan Williamson had 27 points and Towson beat Delaware 76-66 on Thursday night for its seventh straight win.

Williamson shot 11 for 19, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (13-9, 8-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Tejada added 15 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Nendah Tarke had 14 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

John Camden finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-11, 4-5). Niels Lane added 13 points and four assists for Delaware. Izaiah Pasha finished with 12 points.

Williamson scored nine points in the first half and Towson went into halftime trailing 33-29. Williamson scored 18 points in the second half.

Both teams play Saturday. Towson hosts Drexel and Delaware plays Monmouth on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.