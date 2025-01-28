Williamson and Bucknell host Loyola (MD)

Bucknell hosts Loyola (MD) after Noah Williamson scored 26 points in Bucknell's 85-82 overtime loss to the Boston University Terriers.

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-11, 3-5 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (8-13, 4-4 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

The Bison are 6-3 on their home court. Bucknell allows 74.9 points and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Greyhounds are 3-5 in conference matchups. Loyola (MD) has a 4-7 record against teams above .500.

Bucknell scores 70.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 71.1 Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Bucknell gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 16 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bison. Josh Bascoe is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Milos Ilic is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jordan Stiemke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

