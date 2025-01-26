Williams scores 12, Wagner knocks off Saint Francis (PA) 68-66

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Zaire Williams had 12 points in Wagner’s 68-66 victory over Saint Francis (PA) on Sunday. Williams…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Zaire Williams had 12 points in Wagner’s 68-66 victory over Saint Francis (PA) on Sunday.

Williams also contributed seven rebounds for the Seahawks (11-9, 3-4 Northeast Conference). Ja’Kair Sanchez scored 11 points, going 4 of 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Di’Andre Howell-South went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Red Flash (8-14, 3-5) were led in scoring by Riley Parker, who finished with 15 points, six assists and three steals. Juan Cranford Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds for Saint Francis. Valentino Pinedo also had 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

