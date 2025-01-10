Williams, Radford Highlanders to host Gordan and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-12, 0-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (3-12, 0-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-12, 0-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (3-12, 0-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes Radford and South Carolina Upstate face off on Saturday.

The Highlanders have gone 3-3 at home. Radford is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.6 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 0-2 in conference games. South Carolina Upstate is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

Radford is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 40.0% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Radford has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

The Highlanders and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Cassie Gallagher is averaging 9.1 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 52.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

