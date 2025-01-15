Williams leads Wisconsin against No. 9 Ohio State after 24-point outing

Ohio State Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts No. 9 Ohio State after Serah Williams scored 24 points in Wisconsin’s 83-68 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Badgers have gone 7-2 at home. Wisconsin averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Buckeyes are 5-0 in Big Ten play. Ohio State has a 13-0 record against teams above .500.

Wisconsin averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.9 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Wisconsin gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 18.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Badgers.

Cotie McMahon is averaging 16.4 points for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Buckeyes: 10-0, averaging 82.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 12.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.