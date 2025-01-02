Williams leads Wagner against Chicago State after 24-point showing

Chicago State Cougars (0-15) at Wagner Seahawks (8-5) Staten Island, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays…

Chicago State Cougars (0-15) at Wagner Seahawks (8-5)

Staten Island, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays Chicago State after Zaire Williams scored 24 points in Wagner’s 120-30 victory against the Penn State-Scranton Nittany Lions.

The Seahawks are 5-1 on their home court. Wagner is the NEC leader with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by R.J. Greene averaging 2.3.

The Cougars are 0-11 on the road. Chicago State gives up 85.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 25.4 points per game.

Wagner is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 59.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the 56.5 Wagner allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyje Kelton averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

Jalen Forrest is averaging 8.8 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 60.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

