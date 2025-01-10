Williams leads NJIT against UMass Lowell after 21-point outing

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-13, 0-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-10, 2-0 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-13, 0-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-10, 2-0 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces UMass Lowell after Trinity Williams scored 21 points in NJIT’s 83-55 win over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders have gone 2-5 in home games. NJIT is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The River Hawks are 0-3 in conference matchups. UMass Lowell has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

NJIT averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.4 per game UMass Lowell allows. UMass Lowell averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game NJIT gives up.

The Highlanders and River Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandra Zuniga is shooting 45.7% and averaging 17.1 points for the Highlanders.

Sydney Watkins is averaging 8.4 points, 3.1 assists and 3.3 steals for the River Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 48.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

