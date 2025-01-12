Williams leads Nebraska against No. 20 Purdue after 28-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits No. 20 Purdue after Brice Williams scored 28 points in Nebraska’s 97-87 overtime loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers are 8-0 in home games. Purdue is 11-4 against opponents over .500.

The Cornhuskers are 2-2 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is 10-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Purdue’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Purdue gives up.

The Boilermakers and Cornhuskers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

Williams is scoring 19.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cornhuskers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.