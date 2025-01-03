Williams leads Montana against Idaho after 26-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-8, 1-0 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana Grizzlies (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-8, 1-0 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on Idaho after Money Williams scored 26 points in Montana’s 92-81 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals are 4-2 on their home court. Idaho ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 1.9.

The Grizzlies are 1-0 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is eighth in the Big Sky with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Joe Pridgen averaging 7.6.

Idaho is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Montana allows to opponents. Montana averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Idaho gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Mrus is averaging 11.5 points for the Vandals.

Williams is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.