Williams leads Eastern Washington against Montana State after 28-point performance

Montana State Bobcats (5-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-10, 0-1 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (5-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-10, 0-1 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays Montana State after Mason Williams scored 28 points in Eastern Washington’s 92-81 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Eagles are 4-2 in home games. Eastern Washington is seventh in the Big Sky with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmett Marquardt averaging 1.4.

The Bobcats are 0-1 in conference games. Montana State is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Washington averages 76.4 points, 5.4 more per game than the 71.0 Montana State gives up. Montana State’s 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Eastern Washington has given up to its opponents (48.8%).

The Eagles and Bobcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Cook is averaging 16.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles.

Brandon Walker is shooting 52.1% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.