Williams leads Eastern Washington against Montana State after 21-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-12, 2-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (7-12, 2-4 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Montana State after Mason Williams scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 83-76 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Bobcats have gone 5-2 at home. Montana State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 71.8 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington gives up 76.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Montana State’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 74.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the 70.5 Montana State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabe Mullins is averaging 7.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Bobcats.

Andrew Cook is averaging 15.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

