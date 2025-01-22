Williams has 22 as High Point takes down South Carolina Upstate 86-77

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams’ 22 points helped High Point defeat South Carolina Upstate 86-77 on Wednesday night. Williams…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams’ 22 points helped High Point defeat South Carolina Upstate 86-77 on Wednesday night.

Williams shot 8 for 13, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (17-5, 5-2 Big South Conference). Kezza Giffa shot 5 of 7 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Simon Hildebrandt shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Karmani Gregory led the Spartans (5-16, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six assists. Brit Harris added 15 points for South Carolina Upstate. Mister Dean also had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

These two teams both play Saturday. High Point hosts Winthrop and South Carolina Upstate visits Longwood.

