Williams-Dryden’s 27 lead West Georgia over Austin Peay 72-68

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 27 points in West Georgia’s 72-68 win against Austin Peay on Thursday night.

Williams-Dryden added six rebounds for the Wolves (3-13, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rickey Ballard added 13 points while going 4 of 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) while he also had 10 rebounds.

The Governors (6-10, 1-2) were led by Anton Brookshire, who posted 28 points, six rebounds and two steals. Austin Peay also got 14 points from LJ Thomas.

