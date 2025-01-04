Williams-Dryden leads West Georgia against Stetson after 22-point game

Stetson Hatters (2-12, 0-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (2-12, 0-1 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Stetson Hatters (2-12, 0-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (2-12, 0-1 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolves -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia faces Stetson after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 22 points in West Georgia’s 79-68 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Wolves have gone 2-2 in home games. West Georgia ranks third in the ASUN with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Williams-Dryden averaging 9.5.

The Hatters are 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Stetson ranks third in the ASUN shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

West Georgia averages 68.9 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 84.3 Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 72.9 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 77.7 West Georgia gives up to opponents.

The Wolves and Hatters square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams-Dryden is averaging 18.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Wolves.

Mehki is averaging 14.9 points for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Hatters: 1-9, averaging 73.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

