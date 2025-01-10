Williams-Dryden leads West Georgia against Lipscomb after 27-point game

West Georgia Wolves (3-13, 1-2 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-6, 2-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (3-13, 1-2 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-6, 2-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Lipscomb after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 27 points in West Georgia’s 72-68 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons are 5-2 in home games. Lipscomb is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolves are 1-2 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

Lipscomb’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Lipscomb allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 18.6 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bisons.

Demetrus Johnson II is averaging 3.8 points for the Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.