Williams-Dryden and West Georgia host FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-8) at West Georgia Wolves (2-11) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-8) at West Georgia Wolves (2-11)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts FGCU after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 22 points in West Georgia’s 107-61 victory against the Brewton-Parker Barons.

The Wolves are 2-1 in home games. West Georgia is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 2-5 on the road. FGCU is eighth in the ASUN scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 9.4.

West Georgia is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than West Georgia gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Ballard averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc.

Dallion Johnson is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.