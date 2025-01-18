Williams-Dryden and the West Georgia Wolves visit conference foe Stetson

West Georgia Wolves (3-15, 1-4 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (4-14, 2-3 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

West Georgia Wolves (3-15, 1-4 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (4-14, 2-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts West Georgia in a matchup of ASUN teams.

The Hatters are 3-5 in home games. Stetson gives up 83.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.9 points per game.

The Wolves are 1-4 in ASUN play. West Georgia gives up 77.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

Stetson is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 47.6% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Stetson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is averaging 16.2 points for the Hatters.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 59.9% and averaging 17.6 points for the Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

