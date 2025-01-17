Williams-Dryden and the West Georgia Wolves take on conference foe Stetson

West Georgia Wolves (3-15, 1-4 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (4-14, 2-3 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (3-15, 1-4 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (4-14, 2-3 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mehki and Stetson host Shelton Williams-Dryden and West Georgia in ASUN play Saturday.

The Hatters are 3-5 on their home court. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Massey averaging 3.8.

The Wolves are 1-4 in ASUN play. West Georgia is seventh in the ASUN with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Williams-Dryden averaging 2.9.

Stetson’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game West Georgia gives up. West Georgia’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Stetson has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellison is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Hatters.

Rickey Ballard is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 6.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

