Williams and Wisconsin host Nebraska

Wisconsin Badgers (10-8, 1-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (10-8, 1-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin visits Nebraska after Serah Williams scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 80-69 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Cornhuskers are 11-0 in home games. Nebraska is eighth in the Big Ten with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Natalie Potts averaging 2.8.

The Badgers have gone 1-6 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Nebraska scores 76.2 points, 10.1 more per game than the 66.1 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 65.9 points per game, 2.6 more than the 63.3 Nebraska gives up to opponents.

The Cornhuskers and Badgers meet Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Markowski is scoring 14.7 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Cornhuskers.

Williams is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Badgers: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

