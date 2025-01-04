Williams and the Northwestern Wildcats take on conference foe No. 10 Ohio State

Northwestern Wildcats (7-7, 0-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (7-7, 0-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chance Gray and No. 10 Ohio State host Taylor Williams and Northwestern in Big Ten play.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-0 at home. Ohio State has an 11-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats have gone 0-3 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

Ohio State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Northwestern averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Ohio State allows.

The Buckeyes and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Buckeyes.

Caileigh Walsh is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 10-0, averaging 85.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 14.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.