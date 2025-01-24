Williams and Little Rock host Lindenwood (MO)

Little Rock Trojans (9-9, 7-2 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (11-7, 7-2 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Lindenwood (MO) after Lamariyee Williams scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 65-60 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Lions are 8-2 on their home court. Lindenwood (MO) is ninth in the OVC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Coffey averaging 5.4.

The Trojans are 7-2 in OVC play. Little Rock is fifth in the OVC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Brenna Burk averaging 4.0.

Lindenwood (MO) is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, the same percentage Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Lindenwood (MO) has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The Lions and Trojans meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mykayla Cunningham is averaging 7.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 10 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Faith Lee is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

