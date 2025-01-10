Williams and Dartmouth host Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-9) at Dartmouth Big Green (6-7) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth faces Pennsylvania…

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-9) at Dartmouth Big Green (6-7)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth faces Pennsylvania after Jayden Williams scored 21 points in Dartmouth’s 108-55 victory against the Colby-Sawyer Chargers.

The Big Green are 4-2 on their home court. Dartmouth has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Quakers are 1-5 on the road. Pennsylvania averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Dartmouth averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 63.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 72.2 Dartmouth gives up to opponents.

The Big Green and Quakers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Cornish is averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Big Green.

Ethan Roberts averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Quakers: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.