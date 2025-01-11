Williams, Abilene Christian Wildcats square off against the Seattle U Redhawks

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-8, 0-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-10, 0-1 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-8, 0-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-10, 0-1 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -9; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quion Williams and Abilene Christian take on Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Seattle U in WAC play.

The Redhawks have gone 3-3 in home games. Seattle U is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 0-1 in WAC play. Abilene Christian has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Seattle U scores 74.1 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 71.1 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 72.1 points per game, 1.4 more than the 70.7 Seattle U allows.

The Redhawks and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleek Arington is averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks.

Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 15 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

