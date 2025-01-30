Williams, Abilene Christian Wildcats square off against the Cal Baptist Lancers

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-12, 1-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-10, 3-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-12, 1-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-10, 3-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dominique Daniels Jr. and Cal Baptist host Quion Williams and Abilene Christian in WAC action Thursday.

The Lancers have gone 6-4 at home. Cal Baptist ranks third in the WAC in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Kendal Coleman paces the Lancers with 8.6 boards.

The Wildcats are 1-5 in WAC play. Abilene Christian has a 6-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cal Baptist is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 70.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 72.4 Cal Baptist allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 20.1 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lancers. AJ Braun is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

