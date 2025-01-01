Williams’ 21 lead Dartmouth past Colby-Sawyer 108-55

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Williams scored 21 points as Dartmouth beat Colby-Sawyer 108-55 on Wednesday night. Williams shot 7…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Williams scored 21 points as Dartmouth beat Colby-Sawyer 108-55 on Wednesday night.

Williams shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Big Green (6-7). Ryan Cornish scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Cameron McNamee shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Chargers were led by Cha’Mar Martin, who recorded 18 points.

