Williams’ 15 lead High Point over Radford 76-58

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams had 15 points in High Point’s 76-58 victory over Radford on Thursday night.

Williams shot 6 for 13, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (13-3, 1-0 Big South Conference). Kezza Giffa shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Kimani Hamilton shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

David Early finished with 13 points for the Highlanders (10-6, 0-1). Radford also got 11 points from Zion Walker. TJ Nesmith finished with eight points.

Both teams next play Saturday. High Point visits UNC Asheville and Radford plays Winthrop at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

