William & Mary visits Kranbuhl and Monmouth

William & Mary Tribe (4-10, 1-2 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (7-7, 2-1 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts William & Mary after Belle Kranbuhl scored 22 points in Monmouth’s 56-54 win against the Towson Tigers.

The Hawks are 5-2 in home games. Monmouth is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tribe are 1-2 in conference games. William & Mary ranks ninth in the CAA with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Kayla Beckwith averaging 5.1.

Monmouth’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Monmouth allows.

The Hawks and Tribe square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaye Haynes is shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 6.1 points.

Bella Nascimento is averaging 13.4 points for the Tribe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 60.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 56.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

