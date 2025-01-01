William & Mary visits Aranguren and Hofstra

William & Mary Tribe (6-7) at Hofstra Pride (8-5) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes…

William & Mary Tribe (6-7) at Hofstra Pride (8-5)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on William & Mary after Jean Aranguren scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 75-69 overtime loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Pride are 3-1 in home games. Hofstra is the best team in the CAA in team defense, giving up 65.7 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Tribe are 0-6 in road games. William & Mary is fifth in the CAA scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Noah Collier averaging 10.7.

Hofstra’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 17.5 more points per game (83.2) than Hofstra allows (65.7).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz Davis is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride.

Collier is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Tribe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 83.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

