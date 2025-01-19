William & Mary Tribe play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks, seek 7th straight win

William & Mary Tribe (11-7, 5-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 3-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Monday, 1 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (11-7, 5-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 3-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary will attempt to extend its six-game win streak with a victory against UNC Wilmington.

The Seahawks have gone 10-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Khamari McGriff averaging 7.4.

The Tribe have gone 5-0 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Chase Lowe averaging 4.0.

UNC Wilmington averages 79.4 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 74.8 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UNC Wilmington allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is averaging 16.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Seahawks.

Noah Collier is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Tribe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Tribe: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

